WINNIPEG -- Headline: Stay-at-home orders could mean dramatic revenue loss for Winnipeg taxi drivers

Winnipeg’s taxi drivers are asking the provincial government for some financial relief as the city’s residents are urged to stay home.

This call for help comes as the taxi industry is facing decreased ridership numbers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Code Red restrictions, which include avoiding non-essential travel and keeping contacts to household members only.

Now the Winnipeg Community Taxi Association is asking the Manitoba government to allow taxi operators to qualify for the Manitoba Bridge Grant.

Premier Brian Pallister announced this program last week in order to help struggling businesses owners. The grant will provide an immediate, one-time $5,000 payment to businesses, non-profits and charities forced to close due to the pandemic restrictions.

The program will also provide applicants an additional $5,000 in January should health orders remain in place. The grant program began on Nov. 12.

“Costs are going to continue for (taxi operators) while revenue is drastically reduced,” said Joe Masi, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Community Taxi Association.

“It would be very helpful for their fixed costs to get them through this.”

Masi said taxi operators could face drops in revenue as high as 70 per cent.

- With files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault.