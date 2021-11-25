Collaros, Stanback named as division finalists for CFL's outstanding player honour

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws against the B.C. Lions during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws against the B.C. Lions during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories