Colleen Bready’s forecast: A pleasant October day ahead
The countdown is on for trick-or-treaters with Halloween just one day away. Conditions look spooktacularly good for the big candy haul.
But first, a very pleasant late October afternoon is unfolding on Wednesday across most of Manitoba.
Conditions in southern areas of the province, including Winnipeg, are sunny with light winds. Daytime highs are now closer to seasonal, with most regions set to reach 6 C or 7 C.
In the north, most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds except for cloudy pockets around Lynn Lake and Thompson.
Daytime highs will remain below the freezing mark for regions furthest north. Areas further south will be a few degrees warmer, surpassing 0 C.
Churchill, however, is under a wind warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). A low around Baker Lake, Nunavut will whip up strong northwest winds gusting up to 90 km/h this afternoon in Churchill. The weather agency says the winds will ease gradually this evening.
Morning sunshine in northwestern Ontario will be replaced with clouds this afternoon with highs of 5 C and 6 C.
Ahead tonight, just a few clouds over the south. Overnight lows will drop below 0 C. Winnipeg’s forecast low is -4 C.
Then the day ghosts and goblins wait for all year will not disappoint. Cloudy skies will create a spooky mood for Halloween on Thursday.
The forecast daytime high for Winnipeg is a seasonal 5 C. Candy searching ghouls should plan to dress warmly under their costumes. Temperatures will begin to drop during prime-time trick-or-treating hours.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Going behind his back': Tory MPs support federal housing program that Poilievre vowed to cancel
Five Conservative MPs have written letters to the Liberal housing minister asking him to grant their communities funding from a program that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre this week called disastrous and promised to cancel.
North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine, U.S. says
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving to the Kursk region near Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing development.
Afghan women cannot pray loudly or recite in front of other women, says Taliban minister
Afghan women are forbidden from praying loudly or reciting the Quran in front of other women, according to a Taliban government minister.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony announces path to return
There is new hope for the return of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
Air Canada to resume daily flights to Beijing, increase service to Shanghai
Air Canada says it's increasing its service to China including daily flights to Beijing.
Airbnb says man's losses not covered after rental home robbed in Montreal
A Toronto man says the Airbnb he was staying at in Montreal last week was robbed and learned that his losses are not covered by the short-rental company.
Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP searching for man who is running to be Regina's mayor
Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that 37-year-old Nathaniel Hewton, a candidate for mayor in Regina’s upcoming civic election, is wanted in relation to an assault investigation.
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Bear spray attacks on city buses cause concern for Saskatoon woman, transit union
A Saskatoon woman is calling for improvements to safety on public transit following a string of bear spray attacks on city buses.
Edmonton
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
-
McDavid out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury: Oilers
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out injured for two to three weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.
-
Man stabbed in west Edmonton; no suspect in custody: police
A man was stabbed in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning, according to police at the crime scene.
Calgary
-
Quebec man allegedly brought women to Calgary to force them into the sex trade: ALERT
Police in Alberta have arrested a Quebec man on numerous charges related to human trafficking.
-
Bill on child care to be tabled Wednesday
One of the next bills that will be introduced in the Alberta legislature will aim to strengthen the province's child-care sector, the government says.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 1 - 3)
Ten things to do with friends or family.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit has shrunk by $3.3 billion, but return to balance still two years away
Ontario’s deficit for 2024-25 has shrunk by $3.3 billion since the Ford government released the provincial budget earlier this year, and the province says it expects that deficit to flip to a larger-than-expected surplus within the next two years.
-
Police release video of Markham home invasion; 3 teens in custody
Three teens are in custody and two other suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion caught on camera in Markham this week, York Regional Police say.
-
Ontario Costco locations get licence to sell beer, wine
Costco locations in Ontario will join hundreds of other grocery and big-box stores that can start selling wine and beer as soon as this Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Two men burned while working in Ottawa apartment building
Two men are being treated for burns after being injured while working at an apartment building in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa city council passes motion to study 'bubble' bylaw, despite skepticism from councillors
Ottawa's city council voted on Wednesday to enable city staff to look into the feasibility of implementing a 'bubble bylaw' that could restrict demonstrations near certain community spaces, including schools and hospitals amid an increase in hate crimes.
Montreal
-
Body found in park in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a body was found in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Montreal City Hall removing welcome sign with hijab sends wrong message: Muslim group
A national Muslim advocacy group says Montreal is sending the wrong message by removing a welcome sign at city hall that had on it a woman wearing a hijab.
-
Police arrest 2 teens after man robbed and assaulted making online sale
Montreal police (SPVM) are urging residents to use safe exchange sites for online sales after a man was assaulted and robbed trying to sell a VR headset on social media. Two teens were arrested.
Atlantic
-
N.S. PCs vow to build Canada's first menopause centre; Liberals promise 20 new collaborative clinics
Both the Nova Scotia Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make health-care announcements today on the campaign trail.
-
Multiple collisions lead to traffic troubles in Halifax Wednesday morning
Collisions on both bridges spanning the Halifax Harbour led to traffic troubles for commuters Wednesday morning.
-
Port Charlottetown cruise season sees record-breaking passenger, ship numbers
Port Charlottetown says the recent cruise ship season topped the record-setting numbers from 2019, signaling a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic years.
Vancouver
-
Authorities confirm 3 died in Vancouver Island house fire
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a home on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Carelessly discarded cigarette caused Vancouver fire that left 11 homeless
A carelessly discarded cigarette was the cause of a devastating fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood earlier this month, firefighters say.
-
Guards seize $70K in cannabis outside B.C. prison amid increase in drone detection systems
Prison officials discovered several packages containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband cannabis products on the perimeter of a British Columbia prison last week, as the Correctional Service of Canada says it has increased its deployment of anti-drone and detector dog services at federal institutions across the country.
Vancouver Island
-
Authorities confirm 3 died in Vancouver Island house fire
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a home on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Guards seize $70K in cannabis outside B.C. prison amid increase in drone detection systems
Prison officials discovered several packages containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband cannabis products on the perimeter of a British Columbia prison last week, as the Correctional Service of Canada says it has increased its deployment of anti-drone and detector dog services at federal institutions across the country.
-
Environment Canada warns of strong winds on Vancouver Island
A pair of wind warnings are in effect on Vancouver Island Wednesday morning, with the federal weather agency saying the conditions could cause damage.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
N.L.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
-
Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
Ontario Costco locations get licence to sell beer, wine
Costco locations in Ontario will join hundreds of other grocery and big-box stores that can start selling wine and beer as soon as this Thursday.
Barrie
-
Driver accused of speeding 146km/h through town charged with stunt driving
Provincial police charged a driver allegedly clocked speeding 76 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in Amaranth Township on Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie invests millions to spur affordable housing developments
The City of Barrie is putting its money where councillor's mouths are with a major injection of cash for affordable housing.
-
High-tech kiosks to assess RVH patients
Emergency room at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre going high-tech.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after six masked suspects allegedly rob man in Waterloo
Police said six unknown suspects approached the victim and demanded their personal belongings. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife during the interaction.
-
OPP officer allegedly assaulted after stolen vehicle crashes in Norfolk County field
A sedan, which police said they confirmed was stolen from an address in Brantford, reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a field. Police said one of the occupants ran away after the crash.
-
Are fireworks allowed in your city for Diwali?
Fireworks are typically used during Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
London
-
Guilty: Langton, Ont. man to be sentenced in fatal hit-and-run crash
A Langton, Ont. man has been found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy on Dec. 6, 2023.
-
London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS
A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. Volkswagen plant not affected by possible overseas changes
Despite reported problems with Volkswagen overseas, officials told CTV News plans for the local EV battery plant are not affected. A Powerco spokesperson said there are no changes in store for the St. Thomas facility.