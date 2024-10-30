Colleen Bready’s forecast: A pleasant October day ahead

The countdown is on for trick-or-treaters with Halloween just one day away. Conditions look spooktacularly good for the big candy haul.

But first, a very pleasant late October afternoon is unfolding on Wednesday across most of Manitoba.

Conditions in southern areas of the province, including Winnipeg, are sunny with light winds. Daytime highs are now closer to seasonal, with most regions set to reach 6 C or 7 C.

In the north, most areas will see a mix of sun and clouds except for cloudy pockets around Lynn Lake and Thompson.

Daytime highs will remain below the freezing mark for regions furthest north. Areas further south will be a few degrees warmer, surpassing 0 C.

Churchill, however, is under a wind warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). A low around Baker Lake, Nunavut will whip up strong northwest winds gusting up to 90 km/h this afternoon in Churchill. The weather agency says the winds will ease gradually this evening.

Morning sunshine in northwestern Ontario will be replaced with clouds this afternoon with highs of 5 C and 6 C.

Ahead tonight, just a few clouds over the south. Overnight lows will drop below 0 C. Winnipeg’s forecast low is -4 C.

Then the day ghosts and goblins wait for all year will not disappoint. Cloudy skies will create a spooky mood for Halloween on Thursday.

The forecast daytime high for Winnipeg is a seasonal 5 C. Candy searching ghouls should plan to dress warmly under their costumes. Temperatures will begin to drop during prime-time trick-or-treating hours.