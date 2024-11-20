Contraband cigarettes impacting tax dollars according to new report
Illegal cigarettes in Manitoba are taking a big chunk out of the market.
A new report estimates 45 per cent of tobacco sales in the province are contraband, which is costing taxpayers around $60 million a year.
According to several people CTV News spoke with on Winnipeg streets Wednesday, cost is a major factor. A regular pack can cost $20 or more, while some people say they can find cigarettes for as little as $5.
Winnipeg Crime Stoppers Board Chair Robert MacKenzie said odds are those smokes are illegal and are widely available.
"A lot of these cigarettes coming in are counterfeit cigarettes, and they look exactly like a real pack of cigarettes," said MacKenzie.
According to the report, it appears the trend of contraband cigarettes has been a problem for some time.
Between 2019 and 2023, the report said the legal sale of cigarettes has fallen by more than 33 per cent.
Manitoba Finance said it has dedicated resources to fight the illegal tobacco problem and is working with other provinces.
"The province is actively working with its partners in law enforcement, including the RCMP, to address illegal tobacco sales," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
MacKenzie said this is a billion-dollar problem across Canada, noting the illegal market takes money away from the health-care budget while funding organized crime.
"There's been millions and millions of dollars in contraband tobacco seized, and during these seizures, there's also illicit drugs, firearms, cash."
He also said there is a safety issue with the contraband smokes – legal cigarettes have an additive to make sure they go out when they're not being used, unlike the illegal ones.
"We conducted a test just to see, and the contraband cigarettes don't have that additive. So if you drop that same cigarette in your house, there's a good chance that you're going to burn your house down."
The report notes a legal carton of 200 cigarettes can cost between $140 and $178, compared to $40 to $50 for the contraband version.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Genetic evidence backs up COVID-19 origin theory that pandemic started in seafood market
A group of researchers say they have more evidence to suggest the COVID-19 pandemic started in a Chinese seafood market where it spread from infected animals to humans. The evidence is laid out in a recent study published in Cell, a scientific journal, nearly five years after the first known COVID-19 outbreak.
This is how much money you need to make to buy a house in Canada's largest cities
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
Smuggler arrested with 300 tarantulas strapped to his body
Police in Peru have arrested a man caught trying to leave the country with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes and nine bullet ants strapped to his body.
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
-
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
-
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police chief to step down in February
Dale McFee will retire as head of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Feb. 21, the Edmonton Police Commission said in an email on Wednesday.
-
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper appointed to oversee Alberta's $160B AIMCo fund manager
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is the new chairman of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, or AIMCo, which oversees more than $160 billion in funds, including pension funds and the Heritage Savings Trust Fund. Former prime minister Stephen Harper is the new chairman of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, which oversees more than $160 billion in funds, including pension funds and the Heritage Savings Trust Fund.
Calgary
-
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
-
‘She’s an entertainer through and through’: 100-year-old Calendar Girl steals the show in Nanton
There is quite the buzz around the small southern Alberta town of Nanton over its fall stage production, and for more reasons than one.
-
Alberta eyes auto insurance overhaul; no-fault model likely
Alberta’s government is poised to overhaul the province’s auto insurance system, with a no-fault model emerging as the most likely, offered to counter rising premiums.
Toronto
-
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Toronto moving to install side guards on its heavy trucks to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths
Toronto is looking to retrofit its heavy-duty vehicles with side guards in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
-
Markham man agrees to remove backyard hockey rink after years-long faceoff with city, neighbours
A Markham hockey buff who built a massive backyard ice rink without permissions or permits has reluctantly agreed to remove the sprawling surface, following a years-long dispute with the city and his neighbours.
Ottawa
-
TransitNext submits ‘substantial completion notice’ for Trillium Line
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
-
High-end fitness gym Altea Ottawa opens on Wednesday
One of Canada's premier high-end gym chains is set to open in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
'It changed my life': Montreal-area woman learning how to walk after being hit by stray bullet
A 24-year-old woman is learning how to walk again after being shot while lying in her bed in Repentigny, Que.
-
Some doctors in Quebec earn more than $1 million
According to RAMQ, 324 doctors in Quebec earned more than $1 million last year — a record-breaking number.
-
Montreal tables $7.28 billion budget for 2025, property taxes increasing by 2.2 per cent
The City of Montreal tabled its $7.28 billion operating budget for 2025 that included a 2.2 per cent average increase for residential property taxes.
Atlantic
-
School bus hits vehicles, pushes one into home in Middle Sackville, N.S.
A school bus hit parked vehicles and pushed one into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Wednesday afternoon.
-
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
Police search for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant following an incident in North Preston.
Vancouver
-
Hotel reinstates man's booking for Vancouver Taylor Swift weekend after claiming 'technical issue' forced it to cancel
The scramble for accommodations in Vancouver during Taylor Swift's three-night Eras Tour finale got another unwilling participant Monday.
-
1 unaccounted for after Nanaimo house fire, police say
One person is unaccounted for after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. Conservative leader names shadow cabinet, gives job to controversial member
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has assigned jobs to 41 of his 44-member caucus, including giving a critic's position to MLA Brent Chapman, who faced calls to step down during the campaign over controversial social media remarks.
Vancouver Island
-
1 unaccounted for after Nanaimo house fire, police say
One person is unaccounted for after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
Massive fire destroys under-construction condo building in Saanich
An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.
-
B.C. Conservative leader names shadow cabinet, gives job to controversial member
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has assigned jobs to 41 of his 44-member caucus, including giving a critic's position to MLA Brent Chapman, who faced calls to step down during the campaign over controversial social media remarks.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
N.L.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
Northern Ontario
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Barrie
-
Possible explosives found inside RV after 16 hour standoff in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Several apparent homemade explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for 16 hours, forcing evacuations in the north end of Barrie, police said.
-
Coalition of councillors oppose use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
Weeks after more than a dozen mayors, including Barrie mayor Alex Nuttall, signed a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking him to consider using the notwithstanding clause as cities struggle with how to handle growing encampments, a coalition of councillors are speaking out against its potential use.
-
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
Kitchener
-
Pricey WRPS budget sparks hours-long debate with regional councillors
The Waterloo Regional Police Service presented their 2025 budget, totaling $252.5 million, to the Region of Waterloo’s Strategic Planning and Budget Committee on Wednesday morning.
-
Teen skateboarder asks Guelph council for skatepark improvements
A young skateboarder is asking Guelph’s city council to make improvements to her local skatepark.
-
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
London
-
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
-
'They were pausing it': One of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in the world has put a hold on a St. Clair Township plant
They were raising a glass to a new business in St. Clair Township, but now it appears the cap has to go back on the bottle.
-
'A slap in the face': Defence wants three years for man who killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy while driving impaired
Back in July, Nicolas Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Aiden Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.