Colleen Bready's Forecast: November rain

If you have a certain Guns’ N Roses song in your head on Monday, you couldn’t be blamed. Talk about a November rain.

The rain started early on Sunday in Winnipeg, eased up for a few hours, then returned and intensified last night into the Monday morning commute. Now that it’s moved off, the day ahead will be cloudy but dry.

The culprit was a trough of low pressure over southern Manitoba. It will be heading northeast throughout the day on its way to Hudson Bay. As it does, any rain in southern Manitoba will come to an end this afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says total rainfall accumulations will be in the 20-35 mm range for many southern areas, with most falling last night.

Next up, northeastern communities including Island Lake and Shamattawa could see as much as 5-10 mm of showers this afternoon. As temperatures drop tonight, flurries are likely in Churchill before snow and blowing snow tomorrow.

No need for an umbrella in southwestern Manitoba. The region will enjoy sunshine and daytime highs a handful of degrees above normal this afternoon.

However, there is a cold front in the mix today, too. In Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, temperatures will fall this afternoon in northwest winds to around 3 C. That said, that is the normal daytime high for early November.

The sky will clear out for the most part tonight across the south. Overnight lows will drop below freezing.

Sunshine, mild temperatures, and light winds return on Tuesday.