Colleen Bready's Forecast: Return of sunshine to Manitoba

After scattered showers, even a thunderstorm or two yesterday, sunshine has returned to southern Manitoba on Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will keep the sun shining over northern regions today, too.

If you are getting ready for tonight’s Winnipeg Whiteout street party, you should plan to dress warmly under your jerseys and costumes.

The sun will be shining, but it won’t be as warm out as the first party a couple of days ago. Temperatures today are cooler and north winds will be gusty for the first couple of hours of the party before they ease up considerably.

The low that brought yesterday’s precipitation has moved into northwestern Ontario. But after some early morning rain and snow, the sun will shine across the region, too, today.

After today, get ready for a couple of very warm April days in the south.