Colleen Bready's forecast: scattered rain in Manitoba

A slow moving low pressure system is hanging on Friday over southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

We should see some scattered rain showers here in Winnipeg and the southeast this afternoon.

Rain in the southwest around Brandon and surrounding areas seems more organized or sustained today.

Those regions could see another 5-10 mm of rain yet this afternoon.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon in regions closest to the international border in Manitoba and in northwestern Ontario.

The last of the rain should come through this evening across the south.

In the north, regions further south will be clipped with a bit of rain earlier this afternoon.

Snow in Churchill today will continue tonight.

The weekend will be dry with sunshine in Winnipeg. But don’t put your umbrella away; there is a good chance of more rain next week.