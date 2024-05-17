WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Southwestern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watch

    Share

    Less than a day after a thunderstorm rolled through Manitoba, bringing a hailstorm, heavy winds, and a tornado warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) say a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.

    ECCC have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple communities in western Manitoba, including Brandon, Neepawa and Dauphin.

    “Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” ECCC said. “An area of thunderstorms will develop over southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba this afternoon, some of which may become severe.”

    ECCC added there is also a possibility of “an isolated tornado” from the storms.

    Residents are reminded to keep an eye on the sky and go inside when a thunderstorm hits.

