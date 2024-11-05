Colleen Bready’s forecast: Sunshine returns to parts of Manitoba

Sunshine has returned to southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Tuesday.

Temperatures continue to climb a few degrees above normal, with most regions expecting forecast highs between 6 C and 8 C.

Winnipeg’s normal high for this time of year is a chilly 2 C, but temperatures in the city are expected to peak around 7 C today. Brandon’s forecast high is 8 C in the sun.

As an added bonus, the winds are light across the south today, too.

A low over the most northern regions of the province will bring snow and blowing snow to Churchill. Temperatures will fall to around -3 C in strong and gusting northwest winds.

Shamattawa and Tadoule Lake will likely see flurries. They can’t be ruled out in Brochet, Gillam or Island Lake, either. Otherwise, Island Lake will see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Speaking of which, a pleasant mix of sun and cloud is on tap for much of the northwest including Flin Flon, The Pas and Norway House.

Ahead tonight, clouds will start to build up in the south that will stick around on Wednesday.

A low over southeastern Alberta will bring snow to southern Saskatchewan today and possibly flurries overnight to parts of southwestern Manitoba closer to the provincial border, including Virden.

Precipitation should miss Winnipeg tomorrow despite the cloudy conditions.

Sunshine returns on Thursday.