WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's forecast: Sunshine state of mind in Manitoba

    Share

    What a great June day across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Friday!

    The sun is shining, winds are light and temperatures are warm.

    Overall, very nice conditions to start off the Red River Ex later this afternoon, head out to cottage country, a round of golf, or to fire up the barbeque.

    Daytime highs today in the south will reach the mid-20s while temperatures across the north will climb into the upper teens and low 20s.

    Most regions across Manitoba will be partly cloudy tonight with a low chance of showers in a few areas, but sky conditions will generally be quiet.

    Things do change on Saturday, though.

    There is a good chance of showers with the risk on thunderstorms in Winnipeg and across the south.

    After severe thunderstorms that produced reports of tornadoes earlier this week in the southwest, that’s where the potential is highest for impactful thunderstorms again in the afternoon and evening.

    Sunday is Father’s Day and Manitoba Marathon day in Winnipeg.

    Runners should be prepared for the possibility of running in rain showers in the morning.

    Drier conditions with a mix of sun and cloud are expected in the afternoon for dad. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News