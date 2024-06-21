Man dead after small plane goes down in Manitoba field: RCMP
RCMP say a man has died in a plane crash in western Manitoba.
Mounties in Swan River responded to the crash north of the community of Minitonas on Thursday night.
Officers found a small, single-engine plane in a field east of the Lenswood Highway.
A 53-year-old man, who was from the area, was the only person on board.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
MP Marco Mendicino spat on by man in Ottawa
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
The Strawberry Moon will be at its peak tonight. What to know
Summer is officially here and this year a rare full moon will mark the occasion with a name that couldn’t be more fitting.
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Heritage minister views next election as a referendum on Canadian cultural reforms
Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge says the next federal election could become a referendum on Canadian culture and the trio of legislative measures the Liberals have advanced to try to protect it.
Severe and dangerous weather hits many areas around the world
Much of central and eastern Canada had to contend with soaring temperature and humidity this week as a heat dome blanketed large areas of the country. The stagnant weather pattern produced record-setting high temperatures in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.
Car dealerships in Canada, U.S. disrupted by multi-day outage after cyberattacks
CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continued to impact many of their operations on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina for National Indigenous Peoples Day
Friday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day and there are plenty of events happening in Regina to celebrate the history and culture of Indigenous People.
-
Sask. RCMP vehicle rammed by impaired driver during traffic stop
A Saskatchewan RCMP vehicle was rammed by an impaired driver during a highway traffic stop on Thursday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Regina, parts of southern Sask.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash
An 83-year-old woman who was involved in a collision last week has died from her injuries.
-
Melfort doctor accused of spanking child and striking another in the face
A Melfort doctor is facing a series of charges from the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, which alleges he hit children on two separate occasions.
-
Sask. driver dead following SUV and semi crash on Highway 4
A 52-year old Swift Current man has died after a highway collision near the community of Elrose, Sask.
Edmonton
-
Man who killed 7-year-old girl sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 15 years
An Edmonton man convicted in the death of a seven-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years.
-
Alberta NDP to name new leader to replace Rachel Notley Saturday
In less than 24 hours, the Alberta NDP is expected to name its new leader in Calgary.
-
Pair of men also wanted in Sask. connected to Edmonton robberies, carjacking
Two men are responsible for three robberies and an armed carjacking, police say.
Calgary
-
Gondek urges Calgarians to keep water usage down amid hot weekend weather
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is asking people to continue conserving water this weekend, warning the hot weather might make it tempting to ignore the restrictions.
-
3 Heartland stars named as Stampede Parade celebrity judges
Three cast members of the television series Heartland will serve as celebrity judges for the 2024 Stampede Parade in Calgary.
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Toronto
-
'Reckless in the extreme': Lamborghini driver convicted for crash while passing Toronto streetcar
A Lamborghini driver who tried to pass a Toronto streetcar at three times the speed limit, striking several parked cars and totalling his own vehicle, has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
-
'A painful loss for the city': Ontario Science Centre abruptly closing forever
The Ford government says it will be permanently closing the Ontario Science Centre to the public “effective immediately” due to “serious structural issues” that were identified with the building in a recent engineering report.
-
One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
Ottawa
-
MP Marco Mendicino spat on by man in Ottawa
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Here's how to celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge denies bid by billionaire Robert Miller for stay in sex crimes trial
A Quebec Superior Court judge has declined to hear a Quebec billionaire businessman's application for a stay of proceedings after his lawyers argued he was too sick to appear in court next month.
-
Satellite imagery confirms 5 tornadoes hit Quebec during June 13 storm
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
-
Car thefts leave black eye on AAA hockey tournament in Montreal
A series of car thefts this week has tainted an international AAA hockey tournament at the Pierrefonds Sportsplexe. Four cars were stolen on Wednesday and Thursday outside the arena.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau announces two multimillion-dollar agreements with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked National Indigenous Peoples Day in central Cape Breton on Friday, where he announced a $125-million agreement with the We'koqma'q First Nation to settle a dispute over reserve land sold in 1862.
-
Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.
-
Humidity falls but warmth remains; Rain ahead for the weekend
Humidity in the region has fallen but the heat is still remaining, with rain looking likely for the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Video shows dramatic Vancouver police arrest in West End neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver say a man is facing criminal charges after a dramatic arrest was caught on video near the city's downtown core.
-
Hot spots re-ignite the day after massive industrial fire in Metro Vancouver
A massive industrial fire that sent black smoke billowing over Metro Vancouver on Thursday evening flared up again the following morning, delaying efforts to determine the cause of the blaze.
-
B.C. launches class-action lawsuit against makers of 'forever chemicals'
The British Columbia government says it has filed a class-action lawsuit against manufacturers of so-called "forever chemicals" involved in what it calls widespread contamination of drinking-water systems.
Vancouver Island
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
-
Video shows dramatic Vancouver police arrest in West End neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver say a man is facing criminal charges after a dramatic arrest was caught on video near the city's downtown core.
-
Vancouver Island humanitarian group on track to establish breastmilk bank in Ukraine
A Vancouver Island humanitarian group is one step closer to establishing a breastmilk bank at a children’s hospital in Ukraine.
Kelowna
-
'High volume' of excessive speeders in Kelowna prompts highway patrol crackdown
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
-
Recognize this man? Kamloops RCMP seek arson suspect
Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
-
Razor blades found in sandbox at Orillia playground
Police are investigating after several razor blades were found at a playground in Orillia.
-
Police cruiser involved in collision in Barrie intersection
A police cruiser with lights flashing and sirens blasting was involved in a collision on its way to a call in Barrie Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying demonstrators need to move off campus immediately.
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
London
-
St. Thomas police looking to identify suspect
Police say the suspect is responsible for using a stolen debit card at various locations throughout St. Thomas.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
London area school bus operator transitions to electric
Schoolchildren from across the region will soon be getting onboard the green bandwagon.