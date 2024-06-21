WINNIPEG
    • Man dead after small plane goes down in Manitoba field: RCMP

    SWAN RIVER, Man. -

    RCMP say a man has died in a plane crash in western Manitoba.

    Mounties in Swan River responded to the crash north of the community of Minitonas on Thursday night.

    Officers found a small, single-engine plane in a field east of the Lenswood Highway.

    A 53-year-old man, who was from the area, was the only person on board.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

