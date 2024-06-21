What's on this weekend in Manitoba: June 21-23

Weekend Events

June 21-23, 2024

Here are some of the events taking place around Manitoba from June 21-23.

Indigenous People’s Day

Alleyways in the Exchange

Friday, 5 p.m.

Exchange District

Explore a unique market, live performances, an art lounge and more in Winnipeg’s most walkable urban neighbourhood.

Corydon Avenue Concert Series

Friday, 7 p.m.

Hugo St. N.

Band: Shake It Up

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Cockburn St. S.

Band: Vintage Groove

Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

Gimli Harbour Concert Series

Saturday, 7 pm

Gimli

Band: The Inclines

Enjoy a free outdoor performance with Lake Winnipeg as your backdrop.

East St. Paul Day

Saturday, 11 a.m.

East St. Paul Arena

The debut celebration of the community’s spirit. Events include a parade, live performances, family-friendly fun, foam party and drone show.

Summer Solstice Days

Friday & Saturday

Baldur

Welcome the summer with a free pancake breakfast, movie night, children’s entertainment, car show and more.

Boissevain Fair

Saturday & Sunday

Boissevain Fairgrounds

The annual fair includes horse and cattle shows, 4H musical ride, a steak night and fireworks.

Manitoba Highland Gathering

Saturday & Sunday

Legacy Park Recreation Centre, East Selkirk

The 56th annual event returns with lively bagpipe tunes, Scottish dances, traditional highland sports, historical villages and genealogy workshops.

Lieutenant Governor’s Levee on the Lawn

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Government House, 10 Kennedy St.

Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville opens Government House for tours. On the lawn, enjoy musical performances, stories, food trucks and more. Donations of dry or canned food for the Sharing Hope Initiative will be accepted.

K-pop Con Winnipeg

Saturday, 3p.m.-12 a.m.

Delta Hotel

Winnipeg’s first ever celebration of K-pop, featuring a marketplace, dance performances and DJ. Tickets required.

NUOVOCE Chamber Choir “Celebrate” Concerts

Saturday, 3 & 7 p.m.

1-240 Tache Ave.

NUOVOCE’s 5th anniversary concerts will feature new choral works, and some old favourites. Requires Tickets.

Sips, Snacks & Snaps - Explore West Broadway

Saturday, 5 p.m.

54 Westgate

West Broadway BIZ’s photography tour takes you on a delicious journey through the neighbourhood’s culinary, cultural and architectural scene. Tickets are required.

Wilde Tea Party

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Dalnavert Museum

Enjoy tea, music and scene from “The Importance of Being Earnest” at an event honouring author Oscar Wilde. Tickets required.

Selkirk Pride

Sunday, 3 p.m.

Selkirk Waterfront

Celebrate diversity, equality and love in all its forms.

Wildlife Fun Event

Sunday, 3 p.m.

St. Vital Duck Pond

Meet Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre’s wildlife ambassadors and help create enrichment toys for the animals in their care. Please RSVP.

Indian City album release

Friday, 7 p.m.

Blue Note Park, 220 Main St.

Indian City celebrates the release of their new album with special guest Desiree Dorion. Tickets required.

Honeymoon Suite

Friday, 7 p.m.

Club Regent Event Centre

80s rock band Honeymoon Suite returns to Winnipeg with special guest Lee Aaron.

Manitoba Cornhole Championships

Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m.

Pembina Curling Club

Come toss some bags and cheer on the province’s top throwers.

TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

Friday & Saturday

Various Venues

Nine days of live music from local, national and international jazz artists wraps up for a 35th year this weekend. Tickets required.

Winnipeg International Jewish Film Festival

Friday & Saturday

Rady JCC

A passion project and dramedy wrap up the final 2 days of the annual film festival. Tickets required.

Red River Exhibition

Friday-Sunday

Red River Ex Park

A final weekend of family fun, midway rides, live music and more.