Colleen Bready's Forecast: Warm temperatures in place all week

If you are a gardener, a golfer, or just enjoy spending time outdoors, take advantage of conditions the week in southern Manitoba.

After cloudy skies, strong winds, and rain on Monday, sunshine and soaring September temperatures return to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba on Tuesday.

An upper ridge of high pressure over western Canada has settled over the region, bringing sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud with daytime highs in the low 20s this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a disturbance will bring likely showers to several northern communities today including Lynn Lake, Brochet, Thompson, Gillam, and Churchill. Temperatures will reach the low to mid to mid-teens.

The Pas and Flin Flon, however, will enjoy sunshine as the afternoon progresses with warm highs in the low 20s.

Over in northwestern Ontario, it will be a cloudy, but unseasonably warm afternoon with highs around 20°C.

Back in southern Manitoba, sunshine and very warm temperatures will stick around the rest of this week and through the weekend.

For context, the normal daytime high for this time of year for Winnipeg is 16 C, but temperatures could soar as much as 10 degrees higher on Wednesday and Thursday.

Daytime highs will remain above normal on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, too.