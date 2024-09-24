Manitoba unveils plan to lower age for mammogram self-referrals

The province has announced a new plan to lower the age for mammogram self-referrals to 40 from 50 in an effort to get more Manitobans screened for breast cancer.

The province unveiled the new plan Tuesday, with a pledge to lower the age to 45 by next year.

To do so, CancerCare Manitoba has already begun working to hire more mammography technologists and to increase screening appointments for people aged 50 to 74.

“As we lower the screening age in Manitoba, it’s critical that the system has what it needs to meet a higher demand,” said Uzoma Asagwara, Manitoba’s minister for health, seniors and long-term care.

“This will ensure that vulnerable people – especially marginalized and low-income women – are able to access the care they need.”

According to the province, more breast screening clinics will be added as targets and staffing requirements are met.

With the new targets, CancerCare Manitoba President Sri Navaratnam said they will prioritize increasing access for people who are typically underserve by the health-care system.

“With this change, CancerCare Manitoba’s breast screening program will be providing more mammograms closer to home and with care to providing culturally sensitive and appropriate services,” she said.

When fully expanded, the province estimates its breast cancer screening program will nearly double its capacity to over 80,000 screening mammograms per year.

Meantime, Manitoba PC Health Critic Kathleen Cook welcomed the push to lower the screening age, but said the province’s ‘vague promise’ to eventually lower it to 40 was not good enough.

“The NDP need to provide a step-by-step plan to address their lack of a strategy to attract technologists, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Manitoba,” she said.