Collision at Winnipeg intersection knocks down traffic signal pole

    Tuesday morning commuters are being warned to expect delays after a crash knocked down a traffic signal pole at a Winnipeg intersection.

    According to a social post by the Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre, the crash took place at Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road. Signals are currently flashing red for all directions.

    Drivers in the area should expect delays and treat the intersection as an all-way stop.

    CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service for more information

