Collision on Chief Peguis sends one to hospital
Winnipeg police on scene at the intersection of Chief Peguis Trail and Gateway Road in Winnipeg on Nov. 16, 2019. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 10:42AM CST
WINNIPEG – One person has been taken to hospital following a collision on Chief Peguis Trail and Gateway Road Saturday night.
The City of Winnipeg told CTV News, around 7:54 p.m. crews from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the intersection for a “motor vehicle accident.”
One person was taken to hospital.
