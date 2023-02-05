'Come home to mama': Family seek help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

The family of a 14-year-old girl missing for the last two weeks in Winnipeg is putting out a desperate plea for information.

Mackenzie Sinclair, 14, was last seen on Jan. 22.

Her grandmother, Eliza Berens, said Mackenzie's family was in town from Poplar River First Nation to visit her father in the Health Sciences Centre's ICU, but Mackenzie went missing while at the hospital.

"And she's been gone from there," said Berens, "It's been 15 days and I'm trying to reach out. She's only 14 years old."

Berens said her granddaughter doesn't have a cell phone and has blocked all family on social media.

"It's very, very concerning," she said. "It's stressful [not] knowing where your grandchild is. Sleepless nights waiting. No contact at all."

Mackenzie's family has since filed a missing person report and has reached out to the Bear Clan Patrol for help.

"The missing persons unit is actively investigating the matter - following up on both reported sightings of Mackenzie and indications she has been active on social media," said Winnipeg Police Service in an email to CTV News.

As more days pass, Mackenzie's family becomes more worried.

"Mackenzie, if you're listening, please contact me or come home to mama. You're getting mama worried and not sleeping, so come home, please," said Berens.

Mackenzie is described as five feet tall and weighing around 150 lbs.

She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair with blonde underneath.

Mackenzie was last seen wearing a beige and white hoodie, black jacket and carrying a black champion purse.

Anyone with information on Mackenzie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.