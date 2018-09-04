A city committee has agreed to not let a major development move forward in Winnipeg’s Parker Lands.

The property and development committee voted with recommendations from city planners to not consider the current proposal by Gem Equities.

The developer wants to build high density housing on 47 acres of land along the southwest rapid transit corridor.

According to the city planners, Gem Equities' proposal lacks detail, allows for both industrial and high density use and doesn't guarantee protection of the remaining forest area.

The company says it will await a court ruling to have the matter come before a community committee hearing in November.