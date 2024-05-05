Community bake sale sees sweet support for Manitoba teen battling brain cancer

A Manitoba teen’s dream of dining in Parisian cafes is about to come true.

Emma Chamberlain was diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2022 after an MRI revealed a mass. The 14-year-old from Morden, Man. has undergone brain surgery, and waves of chemotherapy to fight the disease.

Now, she’s readying for the trip of a lifetime with some help from The Dream Factory.

The organization works with children facing life-threatening illnesses and makes their dreams – like vacations, tickets to sporting events, or even meeting a celebrity idol – a reality.

On Saturday, The Dream Factory teamed up with Exchange District Pharmacy and Greencrest Pharmacy to put on The Big Bake Sale in Emma’s honour.

An assortment of cookies, donuts, cakes and other baked treats were up for grabs at Central Corydon Community Centre with all proceeds funding Chamberlain’s trip to France later this month.

More than 30 local businesses pitched in to put on the sale, and as of mid-Saturday, over $15,000 had been raised.

“That’s a lot!” Chamberlain exclaimed when she heard how much money had been raised, adding she felt grateful for all of the support.

“We’ve had so many people from Morden come out that we weren’t anticipating,” her mom Laurel Chamberlain said. “People we don’t know came, which is amazing because they’ve showed us support and love.”

Chamberlain first learned about The Dream Factory from one of her nurses and said it wasn’t hard coming up with the trip idea.

“I speak French and I’ve always wanted to go there,” she explained. “Oh, and good food!”

Organizer Lauren Zadorozny, a paramedic and pharmacy assistant, said the Big Bake Sale was the perfect fundraiser for Chamberlain.

“She wanted to go see some local restaurants in Paris and check out some bakeries, so we though we’d bring Paris to her,” Zadorozny said.

The Big Bake Sale is becoming a mainstay for The Dream Factory and its pharmacy partners. Last year, the team raised more than $10,000 for another Manitoba teen’s dream of visiting Australia. Zadorozny said they had to switch to a bigger venue this year because of growing support.

“We wanted to be more inclusive this year – to have sweet and savoury [treats],” she explained.

Chamberlain said aside from sampling French cuisine, she’s looking forward to sight-seeing, browsing markets, and a day trip to London.