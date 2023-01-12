Community getting ready to host Manitoba Scotties

Preparations are underway in East St. Paul for the 2023 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The annual provincial women's curling championship is being hosted at the East St. Paul Arena at the end of this month.

Scotties co-chair Kim Link said it feels good to finally be holding the tournament after a pandemic-caused cancellation. "We were supposed to host the 2020 Scotties, and that was cancelled," she said, "and the following year was cancelled so here we are in 2023."

She said East St. Paul has been incredibly supportive of the tournament, with more than half of their volunteers coming from the community. "They’ve really stepped up, and the RM of East St. Paul has done a great job in promoting this and supporting us," said Link.

Co-chair Debbie Paulson said the field of talent at this year's Scotties is unbelievable.

"We have team (Jennifer) Jones, we have team Kaitlyn Lawes, we have Chelsea Carey," she said.

"Out of these 12 teams, it's anybody's guess who's going to be lifting that Scotties trophy come Sunday. They're all so incredibly committed and talented," added Paulson.

Paulson said planning for the event couldn't be going better. "The most important thing is having great athletes on the ice, having great ice conditions, and anything beyond that is gravy."

The Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts runs from Jan. 25 – 29, 2023. Tickets are available at the East St. Paul Curling Club's website.