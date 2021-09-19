Community plants a forest for the future

WINNIPEG -

The city is a little greener after community members gathered in Winnipeg’s Albina Park on Saturday afternoon.

The group planted an assorted array of greenery on the park’s waterfront to help the city inch towards its Million Tree Challenge.

“We need to start planting now to ensure we have trees for the future,” said Kristin Tuchscherer, education coordinator for the city’s naturalist services.

Tuchscherer said the 350 trees and shrubs planted on Saturday are all native to the Winnipeg region and were selected for their biodiversity.

“The idea is to have a forest to visit in this neighbourhood,” she said.

Mayor Brian Bowman first introduced the Million Tree Challenge in 2019. The initiative encourages residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations to plant trees over the next 20 years.

According to the Million Tree Challenge website, over 11,300 trees have been planted since the start of the campaign.