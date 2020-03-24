WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s chief public health officer confirmed some COVID-19 tests have been compromised, and new tests have been ordered.

Dr. Brent Roussin confirmed the news during Tuesday morning’s news conference.

“Less than 10 specimens did have some leakage in transit,” he said. “The typical approach to this, the policy is that if there is any leakage detected on a specimen upon receipt at the lab, due to safety factors, they don’t process it, they then just re-collect it.”

Roussin says those who provided those samples are being contacted for new tests.

There are currently 21 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.