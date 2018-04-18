Manitobans finally felt a break in the chilly spring weather with double-digit temperatures arriving in some parts of the province.

Though on the calendar it’s been spring for nearly a month, below normal temperatures have made it feel more like winter, which has some local businesses feeling the chill.

Transcona Golf Club's head pro Steve Witiuk said on average crews can have the course open by April 18, but even with warmer weather ahead the tee off to the season is expected to be two weeks behind schedule.

“We're ready to go, we're itching to go,” said Witiuk.

“If Mother Nature would help, we could get the course open."

On Tuesday, many Manitobans emerged from the indoors following what seemed to some like an extended winter.

"You get a little bit of cabin fever so it's nice to get out,” said Patricia Bourgeois who spent time with her children at Kildonan Park.

Cooler than normal temperatures have persisted in the province since the official start of spring, but Environment and Climate Change Canada said the shift to more seasonal weather has started.

"I think we're going to start to see our temperatures bump back up,” said warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell.

“Closer to normal, maybe even above normal, by the time we get to the end of the month so that's really encouraging."