The Costume Museum of Canada is looking for donations of fabric or anything sewing related.

The museum, which is run by volunteers and receives no government funding, is planning a fundraiser and is in need of materials to sell.

The museum will use the money to pay rent, keep up with costume storage, and hold activities for people to learn and enjoy its collection.

“It’s documenting everyday life, documenting for things from the past so we can keep a record of the things for the future. We keep things from the area, within Canada and things people brought from other countries to Canada,” said Brenda Belmonte, Costume Museum of Canada board member.

The museum has clothes dating back to the 1700s.

Anyone looking to help can drop off donations to the museum at 301-250 McDermot Ave., in the Exchange district.

More information is available on the museum’s website.