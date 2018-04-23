Elected councillors in Manitoba could soon face tougher penalties for bullying and harassment in the workplace.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton says a review of current laws will be done to beef up rules and penalties.

Right now municipalities across the province have codes of conduct for elected council members, but Wharton said enforcing violations has been a challenge. Wharton said through a consultation process penalties will be added and stricter rules will be put in place.

"All elected officials are expected to govern in the best interests of their communities and our government has been very clear all employees have a right to a respectful workplace," Wharton said.

Wharton couldn't say when changes to legislation will come but says the consultations will be done this summer and fall.