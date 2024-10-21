Country artist Catie St. Germain following in grandfather's footsteps

Catie St. Germain, the granddaughter of late country music icon Ray St. Germain, is carrying on her grandfather’s legacy with her own music career.

Catie received seven nominations for the 2024 Manitoba Country Music Awards, including female artist of the year, and has two number one songs on the Indigenous Country Music charts.

“It’s just so nice to be validated in what I’m doing, but also it’s humbling,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

“I can’t really put into words what it means. I don’t know if I really believe it still. It’s been incredible.”

Catie is coming off what she described as a “whirlwind” year, from releasing her EP, to dealing with her grandfather’s death and performing throughout the summer.

Now, she’s working on new music, which she got to record in the same Nashville studio where Taylor Swift recorded her first two albums.

“It was a lot of fun, really creative, which was great,” she said.

Catie said she loves the creative process of songwriting, adding that it requires collaboration and staying open to other people’s ideas.

“It does definitely morph into something different, but also something better than I could have imagined,” she explained.

Catie added that when Ray was alive, he always told his grandchildren how proud he was of them. She said she knows he’s watching over her as she takes this next step into the music industry.

“I know what he’s so proud of us,” she said. “I never doubt it.”

Catie said people can expect new music from her in 2025.

“I’m just excited to continue on and level up a little bit.”

• With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.