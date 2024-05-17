WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Court to hear from former acquaintances of admitted Winnipeg serial killer

    Share
    WINNIPEG -

    Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify today in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki.

    One of those is set to provide details about the behaviour of the man charged with killing four Indigenous women.

    Skibicki is facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings in 2022.

    His lawyers have said he carried out the killings but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

    Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

    Skibicki's ex-wife has testified that he was violent and controlling during their marriage.

       (The Canadian Press)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News