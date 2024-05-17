Court to hear from former acquaintances of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify today in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki.
One of those is set to provide details about the behaviour of the man charged with killing four Indigenous women.
Skibicki is facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings in 2022.
His lawyers have said he carried out the killings but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.
Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.
Skibicki's ex-wife has testified that he was violent and controlling during their marriage.
(The Canadian Press)
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 10:30 AM
LIVE AT 10:30 AM Prime minister to promote school nutrition program at Winnipeg school
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
LIVE @ 11:30 MT Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
With today's high rates, should you consider an interest-free halal mortgage?
A halal mortgage complies with the Islamic religious, or Shariah, law, which forbids the use of "riba" (interest). Here's what mortgage experts say those considering "no-interest" halal mortgages should know.
WATCH Infectious disease expert warns measles 'a very real threat'
A Canadian epidemiologist is warning the measles presents a 'very real threat' to public health if Canada doesn't maintain a high vaccination rate.
NEW What a wildfire survivor says she regrets not grabbing before leaving home
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
Newly mapped lost branch of the Nile could help solve long-standing pyramid mystery
Egypt’s Great Pyramid and other ancient monuments at Giza exist on an isolated strip of land at the edge of the Sahara Desert.
Ontario sees first measles death in more than a decade after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Wildfires are dampening against cool, rainy weather, but there's plenty left to contain
An opportune system of cool, wet weather Friday is dampening the spread of wildfires across Western Canada, but there's still plenty of work for responders and residents alike.
Think twice before sharing 'heartbreaking' social media posts, RCMP warn
Mounties in B.C. are urging people to think twice before sharing "heartbreaking posts" on social media.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Construction in downtown Regina forces long backups, city officials frustrated
Construction in downtown Regina is causing chaos and long backups for drivers.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP asking for help in identifying human remains found near Moose Jaw
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains discovered in a wooded area near Moose Jaw.
-
Sask. teachers vote to renew mandate for job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers have voted heavily in favour of a new mandate that allows job action to continue until an agreement with the province is reached.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers vote to renew mandate for job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers have voted heavily in favour of a new mandate that allows job action to continue until an agreement with the province is reached.
-
Saskatoon blind, deaf water skier ready to make waves at world championships
A Saskatoon water skier who is blind and deaf has partnered with a well-known artist to fundraise for the national adaptive water ski team.
-
Saskatoon is losing one of its Giant Tiger discount stores
Giant Tiger has announced that the company is closing a number of stores including one location in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:30 MT
LIVE @ 10:30 MT Officials to provide update on out-of-control fire burning near Fort McMurray
Officials will provide an update on the 20,000-hectare fire burning southwest of Fort McMurray on Friday.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 MT
LIVE @ 11:30 MT Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
Fort McMurray evacuees in Edmonton say they've been forced to spend hundreds on hotels, supplies
Some Fort McMurray evacuees say they're struggling to access supplies and accommodations after leaving their homes and travelling to Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Calgary police expected to release details on serial homicide case
Calgary police are expected to unveil details of a strong connection between the city and a landmark investigation into a serial killer by Alberta RCMP.
-
Massive fire breaks out at Wrangler Road facility
Smoke and flames could be seen from kilometres away, prompting numerous 911 calls after a blaze broke out on the eastern edge of Calgary near Glenmore Trail and Stoney Trail S.E.
-
Wildfires cast smoky shadow over tourism industry ahead of unofficial start of summer
At Andrew Lake Lodge — a remote camp in the extreme northeast corner of Alberta — owner Dan Wettlaufer is looking forward to welcoming the first of this year's crop of tourists this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario sees first measles death in more than a decade after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
-
Toronto couple finds love at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital
Midtown Toronto residents Will and Elizabeth Gossaert turned heads when they recently strolled through the halls of Toronto’s Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada boosting service out of Ottawa
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the winter season, and increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
-
The O-Train St. Laurent Station closed for ceiling tile inspection
Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.
-
Police continue to hunt for suspect in 2023 fatal shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate the shooting incident that happened last year in the town of Renfrew, claiming the life of a man.
Montreal
-
Palliative care isn't just for the dying: Demystifying what it means to get help
Palliative care, which is offered when someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, often gets confused with hospice care, which is comfort without curative intent.
-
Summer heat moving into Montreal for May long weekend
Temperatures are expected to be above average the entire weekend, and the daytime high on Monday could be close to the 30-degree mark.
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
4 teens charged in death of 16-year-old Halifax student plead not guilty
The four teenagers facing charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach pleaded not guilty in a Halifax courtroom on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Colin Tweedie found guilty in death of Talia Forrest in Black Rock, N.S.
A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.
-
Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below
Traffic came to a halt Thursday afternoon when a truck drove off an overpass along a Halifax-area highway.
Vancouver
-
Charges possible against 2 Surrey officers after man seriously injured, IIO says
Two Surrey police officers may face charges in connection to a crash and a man's injuries that sent him to hospital last June, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Thursday.
-
Crews fighting wildfires near Fort Nelson, B.C, hope skies open up again after rainy Thursday
A rainy Thursday in and around Fort Nelson was exactly what fire crews were looking for.
-
B.C. Ferries anticipates busy travel day ahead of long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend is expected to be busy for travellers, according to B.C. Ferries.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Ferries anticipates busy travel day ahead of long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend is expected to be busy for travellers, according to B.C. Ferries.
-
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
Crews fighting wildfires near Fort Nelson, B.C, hope skies open up again after rainy Thursday
A rainy Thursday in and around Fort Nelson was exactly what fire crews were looking for.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
N.L.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Northern Ontario
-
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
-
Fentanyl, crystal meth and stun gun seized in Far North drug raid
A 30-year-old southern Ont. suspect is charged with trafficking in Moosonee after a raid revealed $32,000 drugs, police say.
-
Ontario sees first measles death in more than a decade after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Barrie
-
LifeLabs workers agree to ratify contract
An OPSEU press release stated the workers fought for a wage increase.
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Muskoka Store reopens with nostalgic twist one year after fire
A beloved community staple in cottage country is finally reopening after a destructive fire forced it to shutter its doors last spring.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing of her daughter
A Cambridge woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal 2020 stabbing of her daughter has been found not criminally responsible.
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Hidden Gem: Stratford residents still lining up at Erie Drive In 53 years later
The Erie Drive In is what some might call the best kept secret in Stratford.
London
-
Unique circumstances lead OPP to reveal name of 'homicide/suicide' victim
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday
Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.