Court to hear legal challenge to Manitoba PC Leadership race

WINNIPEG -

The legal challenge by Shelly Glover over the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leadership contest will be heard in court on December 23.

Justice James Edmond granted the expedited one-day hearing saying this is a matter of urgency and public interest.

With no objections, Edmond ruled the court has jurisdiction to hear the case and that Premier Heather Stefanson can be involved.

Stefanson defeated Glover by 363 votes on October 30 to win the PC leadership.

Glover claims there were “substantial irregularities” with the PC Party vote count.