WINNIPEG -- A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Red River College.

The school said it was informed by Manitoba Public Health on Wednesday about the case.

"A member of our community at Notre Dame Campus tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was asymptomatic while on campus," a statement said on the school's website.

The college said it was advised that the risk is considered low and the Notre Dame Campus remains open.

No programs or services are being impacted on the campus, but the school said one classroom on the campus has been closed for cleaning.

"The individuals who were in the space at that time have been sent home out of an abundance of caution."

The college adding it is following the guidance of Public Health for their return to campus.

The school said it is working to support those who have been affected by this and it will continue to provide updates about the incident as it receives them from Public Health.