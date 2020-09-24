WINNIPEG -- More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a Winnipeg care home, and an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at another.

On Thursday, Dr. Rhonda Collins, the chief medical officer at Revera, said new cases of COVID-19 had been identified at the Parkview Place and Heritage Lodge Long Term Care Homes.

Collins said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) informed them that a second staff member and four more residents at Parkview Place have tested positive for the disease. This brings the total number of cases at the care home to 11, which includes one person who died of COVID-19.

"The two employees who have tested positive remain at home in self-isolation," Collins said in a written statement, adding contact tracing is ongoing.

Collins said all residents are staying on their floors, and those who have tested positive are in isolation in their rooms.

Revera also declared an outbreak at the Heritage Lodge Long Term Care Home, after the WRHA confirmed on Wednesday that a resident had tested positive.

"The resident is asymptomatic, and residents who may have been in close contact with this resident have been placed in isolation in their rooms as a precaution," Collins said in a written statement.

Collins said they are waiting on more tests for residents and staff at Heritage Lodge, at the direction of the WRHA. Visits at the units are being restricted to essential visitors only.

Revera, which runs several care home facilities in Manitoba and across the country, said it is doing enhanced cleaning at Parkview Place and Heritage Lodge more frequently.

Residents who have tested positive are having their meals served in their rooms, and all residents hare being screened for COVID-19 symptoms two times a day.

Collins said Revera will provide families, residents and staff updates on the outbreak.