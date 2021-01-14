WINNIPEG -- While deaths related to COVID-19 continue to drop in Manitoba, the province saw a spike in cases in the Northern Health Region on Thursday.

The province reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, including a man in his 60s from Winnipeg and a man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre.

This is the lowest number of daily deaths reported since December 30. The province said this brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 755.

The province saw cases spike on Thursday, with 261 cases reported. The majority of these cases are in the Northern Health Region, which reported 139 new cases.

The region has become a hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the past days, becoming the region with the most active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba – outnumbering the Winnipeg Health Region, which for months had been the hardest hit by the virus, but in recent days has seen numbers begin to drop.

On Thursday, the Winnipeg Health Region reported 75 new cases, bringing the five-day test positivity rate in the city to 7.1 per cent.

The other cases reported on Thursday include:

11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

23 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

13 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.

These cases bring Manitoba's total number of cases since the pandemic started to 26,954, which accounts for two cases that were removed from the total due to a data correction.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is now 10 per cent.

On Thursday, active cases continued to drop to 2,866, while recoveries hit 23,313.

There were 290 people in hospital as of Thursday morning, including 117 of whom have active cases and 173 of whom are no longer infectious but still require care.

There were 37 patients in intensive care, including 16 people with active cases and 21 people who are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

The province completed 2,333 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total done since early February to 446,018.

This is a developing story. More to come.