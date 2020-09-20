WINNIPEG -- Two more schools in Manitoba, one on Brandon and one in Winnipeg, are advising of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Public health officials have sent a letter home to parents at Garden City Collegiate, notifying them that a grade 11 student with the virus attended the school on September 14, 15 and 16.

The province said the risk is deemed low.

There are no close contacts connected to the cases and public health officials have not advised anyone to self-isolate.

The province said people at the school do not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 AT A BRANDON SCHOOL

Public health officials are also advising of a COVID-19 case at Meadows School.

According to the Brandon School Division, a person with the virus was in the school portable on September 15 and 16.

Public health said that all students and staff in the same room as the case are considered close contacts and advised to self-isolate.

The school division said the class will be transitioned to remote learning as of Monday and be remote until Oct. 1. The rest of the school will remain open and has been deep cleaned.

The province said the case was not acquired at school.