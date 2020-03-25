WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has reported 14 new probable positive cases of COVID-19.

The cases, announced Wednesday morning, brings the total in the province to 35.

"These increased numbers are what we've been preparing for and are not unexpected,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, the Chief Public Health Officer for the province.

According to Roussin, the cases are all believed to be related to travel.

Of the 14 new cases, 11 are in Winnipeg. Two new cases were in the Southern region, with the remaining case in the Prairie Mountain Region.

The province is also reporting the first child who has contracted the virus, a girl under the age of 10 in Winnipeg.

One individual, a woman in her 60s, is in hospital in intensive care.

Roussin says physical distancing remains important for Manitobans.

“Now is not the time for business as usual, now is not the time for travel,” he said.

The province remains under a state of emergency for 30 days, limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

All non-essential travel is recommended to be cancelled or postponed.

“We can, as a province, interrupt that transmission of this virus,” he said.

Travellers coming into the province, both domestic and international must self-isolate and self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days, including health care workers.

“This is staying home for 14 days,” said Roussin. “Not shopping, not running errands. There’s help if you need some assistance with that.”

Roussin also addressed reports of people showing up at hospitals or medical facilities who did not inform about recent travel history.

“If you are attending care at a hospital, you must be honest about your recent travel,” he said. “You will not be denied care, but we need to be able to take those precautions if necessary.”

More than 4,200 tests have been completed at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory

FULL LIST OF NEW CASES

The province has provided information on the new COVID-19 cases.

• case 23 is a woman in her 30s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 24 is a girl under the age of 10 who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 25 is a woman in her 40s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 26 is a man in his 30s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 27 is a woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 28 is a woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg and receiving treatment in intensive care in hospital,

• case 29 is a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 30 is a woman in her 30s who lives in a community in the area of the Southern Health Santé Sud health region,

• case 31 is a woman in her 40s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 32 is a man in his 60s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 33 is a woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg,

• case 34 is a woman in her 50s who lives in a community in the Southern Health Santé Sud health region,

• case 35 is a woman in her 20s who lives in Winnipeg, and

• case 36 is an individual who was tested in the Prairie Mountain Health region.