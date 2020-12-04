WINNIPEG -- The outbreak at Stony Mountain Institution has nearly as many active cases of COVID-19 as there are in all of Manitoba's correction centres combined.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), as of Thursday there were 78 active cases of the virus among inmates at Stony Mountain—a federally run prison. All the cases have been identified in the medium-security area of the institution.

There have been 36 recoveries at Stony Mountain. In total, the prison has had 114 cases of COVID-19.

Stony Mountain is currently under the critical level due to this outbreak.

There are currently 81 total active cases of COVID-19 across all of Manitoba's correctional centres.

The majority of these cases are in the Headingley Correctional Centre, which has reported 47 active cases as of Friday. Headingley has been hit the hardest of any jail or prison in the province. In total, it has reported 249 cases, including 43 cases among staff and 206 cases among inmates.

Of these cases, 202 are listed as recovered.

The other correctional centres with COVID-19 cases in Manitoba include:

Winnipeg Remand Centre, which has 11 active cases. In total, it has had 15 cases, including nine among staff and six among inmates.

Agassiz Youth Centre, which has 10 active cases. In total, it has had 18 cases, including five among staff and 13 among inmates.

Brandon Correctional Centre, which has five active cases. In total, it has had eight cases, including seven among staff and one among an inmate.

Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, which has three active cases. In total, it has had five cases all among staff. No inmates have tested positive.

Manitoba Youth Centre, which has three active cases all among staff. No inmates have tested positive.

Women's Correctional Centre, which has two active cases. In total, it has had 30 cases, including four among staff and 26 among inmates.

There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 reported at any provincial or federal correctional facility in Manitoba.