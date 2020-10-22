WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced a COVID-19 outbreak at a Manitoba school on Thursday.

The Manitoba government declared an outbreak at Arborgate School, located at 70 Normandeau Bay in La Broquerie, Man.

The province also elevated Arborgate School to the orange level on its pandemic response system.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are three cases of COVID-19 at the school, adding he’s not aware of any ongoing transmission within the school.

“When you have three cases like that, it’s probably all within a cohort,” he said.

On the province’s website, it says orange level restrictions for K-12 schools may include occupancy restrictions and more requirements for remote learning, particularly for Grades 9 to 12.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Seine River School Division for more information.