WINNIPEG -- The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba has reached more than 200, provincial health officials announced on Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there has been one new case of the virus in Manitoba, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 272.

As of Monday, 205 people have recovered. There are 61 active cases.

There are currently seven people in hospital due to the virus, including two people who are in intensive care. Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 377 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba to 23,543.

It is expected that the Manitoba government will release its plan to restart the provincial economy this week, although Premier Brian Pallister has not provided a date for the announcement.

This is a developing story, more details to come.