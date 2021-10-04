COVID jab now allowed at same time as other vaccines

WINNIPEG -

New changes are being made to how the COVID-19 vaccine can be rolled out with other vaccines.

The previous guidance from health officials was to wait 14 or 28 days between doses of different vaccines.

But now, the province said the COVID vaccine can be administered at the same time as other vaccines.

The province saying this change is due to an update from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that was published on Sept. 28.

Manitoba is still providing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for several people throughout the province.

The requirements for a third dose include all staff and residents at all First Nation personal care homes as well as other cares homes throughout the province, people who are immunocompromised, people who need a third dose for travel requirements and people who received a dose of vaccine that has not been approved by Health Canada.

To date, 1,990,737 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province.