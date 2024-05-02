Winnipeg firefighters warn cost savings target a risk

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says a cost savings directive poses a safety risk.

The 2024 city budget calls on the department to hit a $3 million “expenditure management target.”

A report from the WFPS to the Community Services Committee says that money can only be found on the fire side, as Manitoba’s Shared Health funds ambulance services.

To achieve the savings, the report says staffing reductions would have to take place. But because a recruiting class is already underway, cutting overtime is the only way to lower costs. That would mean taking fire vehicles off the street at five stations.

“The option creates operational risk depending on the number/severity of fire events that may occur. As a result, this is not recommended from an operational perspective,” the report states.

However, it goes on to say in order to hit the $3 million level in future years, the department would likely not recruit in 2025, permanently slashing 24 firefighter positions.