WINNIPEG -- What once was a vacant parking lot only a few days ago will now be home to Winnipeg's latest craft brew hangout.

Set to open Friday, June 12, The Beer Can has transformed a lot on Main Street into an upcycled beer garden.

"Sadly, because of the pandemic we are facing, all of the outdoor events that typically happen in Winnipeg have been cancelled," said Brad Chute, co-founder of The Beer Can.

"We can't hope to replace all the great things, all the festivals, but maybe a little of that coolness can be experienced here."

LOCAL ONLY

The Beer Can's goal is to only serve items made in Winnipeg, specifically local pints.

"We are having lots of great beer," Chute said. "All local beer, only things made in Winnipeg."

Chute noted that the craft beer seen in Winnipeg isn't as developed as in some Canadian cities.

"Compared to other places, the craft beer scene is quite young," he said. "I think we are catching up quickly. I think some of the beers we have here could rival some of the best in the world."

The shipping container bar is also working with local cocktail makers.

For food, the beer garden is turning to Winnipeg's many food trucks.

"With all the festivals being closed and all the different things that they'd normally go to, they aren't able to, we are providing a spot," said Chute.

COMBINING TWO PASSIONS

Contractor and architects by day, and beer drinkers by night, The Beer Can is the best of both worlds for the founders.

"We found ways to combine the two skill sets, join beer and building fun projects," said Chute.

He got the idea to open the beer garden after sitting in a similar one in a different city.

The Beer Can is made of up upcycled shipping containers from China and wooden picnic benches.

Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club is partnering with the beer garden and will bring live music to the venue.

"It's a space for people to enjoy the outdoors, enjoy the sun, enjoy the scenery, watch the trains go by and enjoy some great local beer," said Chute.

Not even open yet, The Beer Can is already to come back next June in a new location.