Crash between stolen SUV, tractor leaves man dead: Manitoba RCMP

One man is dead following a crash between an SUV and a farm tractor on a Manitoba highway on Monday.

RCMP began to investigate just after 9 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a collision on Highway 21, just south of Provincial Road 543, in the RM of Sifton.

Through the investigation, police determined the driver of the SUV was travelling south on Highway 21 when he veered over the centre line, causing a head-on crash with a northbound tractor.

The 31-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver of the tractor was not physically hurt.

Mounties note the SUV involved in the collision was stolen from Winnipeg.

RCMP continue to investigate.