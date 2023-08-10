Crash on Manitoba highway leaves 81-year-old man dead

A crash on a Manitoba highway on Tuesday has left an 81-year-old man dead.

Around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Manitoba RCMP was called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52, just west of Provincial Road 216, in the RM of Hanover.

According to police, a 43-year-old man from Steinbach was driving a semi-trailer westbound on Highway 52 when he crashed into a westbound pickup truck, which was being driven by an 81-year-old man from Mitchell. Police said the driver of the pickup truck appeared to be driving slowly and may have come to a near stop when his truck was hit from behind.

The 81-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 43-year-old man sustained minor physical injuries.

The RCMP continues to investigate.