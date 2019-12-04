WINNIPEG – Fire crews battled a fire at a building in the 400 block of William Avenue Wednesday night, but the City of Winnipeg said it’s not the first time the building has caught fire.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to a vacant three-storey building on William Avenue. When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters began an offensive attack on the blaze, and had it under control by 6:42 p.m.

The city said there was no one inside the building and no injuries were reported.

While no damage estimates are available at this point, the city said the building was significantly damaged from several previous fires over the past two years.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

The city is warning drivers to use caution in the area. The firefighters had to use a lot of water to fight the fire, which has spread onto the road and created icy conditions. The city will be sanding and de-icing the area as needed.