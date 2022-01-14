Crews fighting fire at home on Maryland Street

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is fighting a fire that broke out at a home on Maryland Street Friday morning.

The platoon fire chief on scene told CTV News crews got the call about a fire in an eight-unit building on Maryland Street around 11 a.m. on Friday. As of late Friday morning, the chief said crews remain on scene battling the blaze.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the home on Maryland Street near Ellice Avenue.

Maryland Street is closed at Ellice Avenue as crews work to extinguish the fire.

The chief said no injuries were reported, and all residents were able to evacuate safely. He said the damage of the fire is fairly extensive, and said the fire will be under investigation once the fire investigator can take a look inside the building.