Crews focus on extensive damage in the Interlake: Manitoba Hydro
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:16PM CST
Manitoba Hydro crews are heading to the Interlake to fix extensive damage.
Manitoba Hydro said on Twitter crews have restored power to the Dauphin and Neepawa areas. Now they are focusing their efforts on the Interlake.
Hydro said 1,729 poles were damaged in the area, and only 770 have been replaced so far.
Hydro encourages those in the Dauphin and Neepawa still without power to report outages online, or by calling 1 (888) 624-9376.