Manitoba Hydro crews are heading to the Interlake to fix extensive damage.

Manitoba Hydro said on Twitter crews have restored power to the Dauphin and Neepawa areas. Now they are focusing their efforts on the Interlake.

After restoring power in Dauphin and Neepawa areas, we’re redeploying crews to work on the extensive damage in the Interlake area. 1,729 poles were damaged there. 770 replaced so far. pic.twitter.com/JQdbtewPHP — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 19, 2019

Hydro said 1,729 poles were damaged in the area, and only 770 have been replaced so far.

Hydro encourages those in the Dauphin and Neepawa still without power to report outages online, or by calling 1 (888) 624-9376.