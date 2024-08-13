CRTC ruling could bring more choices, lower prices for Internet to Manitoba: advocates

Experts and advocates say more choices and lower prices for Internet could be on the way for Manitobans thanks to a new ruling aimed to boost competition.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) released its decision to help 'stabilize' Canada's Internet market. The CRTC has ruled three of Canada's largest telephone companies will need to give competitors working access to their existing fibre-optic networks by February 2025.

"Today’s decision builds on our work to ensure that Canadians have access to more choice of high-quality Internet and cellphone services at lower prices," the CRTC said in a statement.

The large companies included in this ruling are SaskTel, Telus, and CTV News' parent company Bell.

The ruling means smaller Internet companies will be able to pay wholesale rates and access these large-scale networks.

"We know historically that Canada has fairly expensive Internet rates, and it's challenging to get these rates down," said David Gerhard, the head of computer science at the University of Manitoba, "The hope is more competition will be better."

That's what a coalition of Manitoba organizations has been advocating for.

The coalition includes the Manitoba Branch of the Consumers' Association of Canada (CAC Manitoba), the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg and Harvest Manitoba.

“Manitoba consumers lack uniform access to adequate, reliable, and affordable Internet services, and there is little choice in the marketplace," Peggy Barker, who is on CAC Manitoba's board of directors, said in a news release. “We believe all Manitobans deserve better and called on the CRTC to take action.”

The coalition took part in a week-long public hearing earlier this year. It said Tuesday's ruling is welcome news.

"This will make a difference for our province, especially for the rural areas where services are limited and may be of poor quality," said Damon Johnston, president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, said in a statement.

"It will make a significant difference for the majority of Manitobans who presently have only one or two providers to choose from."

The CRTC said it also wants to make sure that the large Internet companies continue to invest in fibre-optic infrastructure. So, it notes any new fibre deployed by the big three will not be available to competitors for five years, allowing the companies to recoup the money spent on the lines.

The CRTC said it will set interim rates for wholesale fibre access by the end of this year.

In a statement to CTV News, SaskTel – one of the three companies named by the CRTC – said it is reviewing the announcement to determine how it will impact its business and operations.

CTV News also reached out to Bell and Telus for comment and is awaiting a response.