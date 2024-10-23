Customers restrain armed man trying to rob Winnipeg restaurant: police

An armed man was restrained by customers after he attempted to rob a Winnipeg restaurant on Monday.

The Winnipeg Police Service was notified of the incident in the 100 block of Meadowood Drive around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found customers at the restaurant restraining a male suspect. The suspect was turned over to police, with officers seizing a “sharp-edged weapon” as evidence.

Police investigated and determined the suspect came into the restaurant with his face hidden while brandishing a weapon.

Officers allege the suspect demanded money from two female workers, aged 22 and 29. Several customers then intervened, disarming the suspect and restraining him.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Winnipeg man, sustained minor injuries and was medically cleared by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. The victims were not physically hurt.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation.

The suspect is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon, and disguise with intent. He was released on an undertaking.