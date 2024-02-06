WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Cyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police

    A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Feb. 6, 2024 (Image source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Feb. 6, 2024 (Image source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.

    According to police, the crash happened near Garwood Avenue.

    Police tape was set up at the scene, and a bicycle could be seen on the road.

    Southbound Pembina at Daly Street North is closed, and motorists are asked to find another route.

    CTV Winnipeg will update this story when more information is available.

