Cyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police

A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near Garwood Avenue.

Police tape was set up at the scene, and a bicycle could be seen on the road.

Southbound Pembina at Daly Street North is closed, and motorists are asked to find another route.

