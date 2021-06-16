Advertisement
Damaged gas line prompts building evacuation in downtown Winnipeg: Manitoba Hydro
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 10:33AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, June 16, 2021 10:55AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A building in downtown Winnipeg was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a damaged gas line.
Manitoba Hydro tweeted that a high-pressure gas line was damaged near 185 Smith Street, and a building across the street was evacuated.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
