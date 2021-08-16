WINNIPEG -- RCMP has found a 28-year-old man who had been missing since the evening of August 14.

Dauphin, Man. RCMP had been asking the public's help in locating Norman Pompana, who last made contact with friends and family Saturday night and that no one has heard from him since then.

RCMP said Monday evening that Pompana had been safely located.

Mounties thanked the public for its help.