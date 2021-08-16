Advertisement
Dauphin RCMP find missing man safe
CTV News Winnipeg Published Monday, August 16, 2021 9:56AM CST Last Updated Monday, August 16, 2021 5:37PM CST
RCMP in Dauphin, Man. are asking for the public's help to find 28 year-old Norman Pompana, who has not been heard from since the evening of August 14 (supplied photo)
WINNIPEG -- RCMP has found a 28-year-old man who had been missing since the evening of August 14.
Dauphin, Man. RCMP had been asking the public's help in locating Norman Pompana, who last made contact with friends and family Saturday night and that no one has heard from him since then.
RCMP said Monday evening that Pompana had been safely located.
Mounties thanked the public for its help.