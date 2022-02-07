Death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution being treated as homicide

Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba pictured here on June 11, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg) Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba pictured here on June 11, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NDP calling for emergency debate on trucker convoy

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the ongoing trucker convoy standoff in downtown Ottawa, while Mayor Jim Watson is calling for the prime minister to appoint a mediator in an effort to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation in the city's downtown.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island