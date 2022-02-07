Death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution being treated as homicide

The Manitoba RCMP is treating the death of a Stony Mountain Institution inmate as a homicide.

According to Mounties, an aggravated assault at the facility on Jan. 1 left a 36-year-old man unresponsive in his cell.

At the time, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man died on Feb. 7.

The death is being investigated by the RCMP's major crimes section.